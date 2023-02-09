Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona State 16-8; Stanford 10-13

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Stanford suffered a grim 84-62 defeat to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Angel (14), forward Spencer Jones (13), forward Maxime Raynaud (10), and guard Michael Jones (10).

Meanwhile, ASU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Oregon Ducks. Guard DJ Horne (18 points) was the top scorer for ASU. Horne had some trouble finding his footing against the Oregon State Beavers last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Cardinal were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 68-64 to the Sun Devils. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Stanford.