Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Stanford
Current Records: Arizona State 16-8; Stanford 10-13
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Stanford suffered a grim 84-62 defeat to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Angel (14), forward Spencer Jones (13), forward Maxime Raynaud (10), and guard Michael Jones (10).
Meanwhile, ASU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Oregon Ducks. Guard DJ Horne (18 points) was the top scorer for ASU. Horne had some trouble finding his footing against the Oregon State Beavers last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Cardinal were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 68-64 to the Sun Devils. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Stanford.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Arizona State 68 vs. Stanford 64
- Mar 09, 2022 - Stanford 71 vs. Arizona State 70
- Mar 05, 2022 - Arizona State 65 vs. Stanford 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - Stanford 79 vs. Arizona State 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Arizona State 79 vs. Stanford 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Arizona State 74 vs. Stanford 69
- Feb 20, 2019 - Arizona State 80 vs. Stanford 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Stanford 85 vs. Arizona State 71
- Mar 03, 2018 - Stanford 84 vs. Arizona State 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - Stanford 86 vs. Arizona State 77
- Mar 08, 2017 - Arizona State 98 vs. Stanford 88
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arizona State 75 vs. Stanford 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Arizona State 98 vs. Stanford 93
- Mar 03, 2016 - Arizona State 74 vs. Stanford 64
- Jan 23, 2016 - Stanford 75 vs. Arizona State 73