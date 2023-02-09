The Stanford Cardinal will try to get back on track when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night. Stanford had its five-game winning streak snapped in an 84-62 loss at Colorado last Sunday. Arizona State has lost five of its last six games, including a 75-70 setback against Oregon on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Cardinal are favored by 3 points in the latest Stanford vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Arizona State vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stanford vs. Arizona State spread: Stanford -3

Stanford vs. Arizona State over/under: 138 points

Stanford vs. Arizona State money line: Stanford -155, Arizona State +130

Why Stanford can cover

Stanford has been playing its best basketball of the season since the middle of January, rattling off a five-game winning streak that included wins over Oregon and Utah. The Cardinal had their winning streak come to an end at Colorado last Sunday, but they will be happy to return home for Thursday night's game. They have won four of their last five home games and have covered the spread in five of their last seven games overall.

Senior forward Spencer Jones leads Stanford with 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while senior guard Michael Jones is averaging 9.8 points. Sophomore Harrison Ingram has scored in double figures in four of his last seven games, with Stanford winning five games during that stretch. Arizona State has been extremely overvalued in the betting market, failing to cover the spread in seven straight games.

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has not been at its best of late, but the Sun Devils still have a great chance to reach the 20-win mark this season. They picked up a 68-64 win over Stanford in the first meeting between these teams, with Desmond Cambridge Jr. scoring 19 points. Their most recent victory was a 68-57 win over Oregon State at home last week when Cambridge scored a team-high 18 points.

Cambridge, a senior guard, leads Arizona State with 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Junior guard DJ Horne (11.2), sophomore guard Frankie Collins (11.1) and senior guard Devan Cambridge (10.3) are each averaging double figures as well. They have won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

