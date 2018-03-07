Stanford vs. Cal odds: Pac-12 Tournament picks from expert who's 4-0 on Bears games

The Pacific 12 Tournament kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday with Stanford facing California in Las Vegas. Stanford is favored by 9.5 points, while the over-under is set at 143.

Tierney has put together a perfect 4-0 run picking Bears games.

Tierney, the veteran sportswriter-turned-SportsLine expert who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Cal vs. Stanford.

Tierney is aware of Cal's struggles this season. The Bears (8-23) are just 1-16 since the calendar flipped to 2018. They've lost seven straight, and in four of those games were held to 54 points or fewer.

But they've shown up against Stanford. On Dec. 30, the Bears stunned the Cardinal 77-74 at Stanford. The Cardinal exacted revenge on Feb. 18, but narrowly so, winning 77-73 at Cal. The Bears covered in each instance.

Stanford (17-14) is getting hot at the right time, however, winning of four of five heading into the tournament. The lone defeat was a single-digit outcome at Arizona.

Junior 6-foot-8 forward Reid Travis (19.3 points per game) has stepped up his game for Stanford, averaging 25 points over his past four.

Tierney has broken down these aspects and pinpointed a key trend.

Tierney is looking to cash in on a fifth straight Golden Bears selection.