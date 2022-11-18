Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Stanford

Current Records: Cal Poly 1-1; Stanford 1-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cal Poly Mustangs at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Maples Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Stanford ended up a good deal behind the San Diego State Aztecs when they played on Tuesday, losing 74-62. The top scorer for the Cardinal was forward Spencer Jones (15 points).

Meanwhile, Cal Poly lost to the San Francisco Dons on the road by a decisive 60-48 margin. Alimamy Koroma (15 points) was the top scorer for Cal Poly.

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.

The losses put Stanford at 1-2 and the Mustangs at 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. Cal Poly experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.