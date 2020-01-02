Stanford vs. California: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

California @ Stanford

Current Records: California 6-7; Stanford 11-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the California Golden Bears at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Stanford in their past three games, so California might be catching them at a good time.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down Stanford 72-56 on Sunday. G Daejon Davis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, California came up short against the Harvard Crimson on Sunday, falling 71-63. The over/under? 134. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Stanford have won five out of their last nine games against California.