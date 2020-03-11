Stanford vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Stanford vs. California basketball game
Who's Playing
California @ Stanford
Regular Season Records: California 13-18; Stanford 20-11
Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; California 8-23
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in the first game of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where California won 52-50, we could be in for a big score.
The Cardinal received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-67 to the Oregon Ducks. A silver lining for Stanford was the play of forward Oscar da Silva, who had 18 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears ended up a good deal behind the Oregon State Beavers when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-56. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of guard Matt Bradley, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 8-point finish.
Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Two stats to keep an eye on: Stanford ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.9 on average. But the Golden Bears come into the contest boasting the eighth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford have won six out of their last 11 games against California.
- Jan 26, 2020 - California 52 vs. Stanford 50
- Jan 02, 2020 - Stanford 68 vs. California 52
- Mar 07, 2019 - California 64 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 03, 2019 - Stanford 84 vs. California 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Stanford 76 vs. California 58
- Feb 18, 2018 - Stanford 77 vs. California 73
- Dec 30, 2017 - California 77 vs. Stanford 74
- Feb 17, 2017 - Stanford 73 vs. California 68
- Jan 29, 2017 - California 66 vs. Stanford 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - California 76 vs. Stanford 61
- Jan 14, 2016 - Stanford 77 vs. California 71
-
