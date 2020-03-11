Stanford vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

California @ Stanford

Regular Season Records: California 13-18; Stanford 20-11

Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; California 8-23

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in the first game of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where California won 52-50, we could be in for a big score.

The Cardinal received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-67 to the Oregon Ducks. A silver lining for Stanford was the play of forward Oscar da Silva, who had 18 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears ended up a good deal behind the Oregon State Beavers when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-56. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of guard Matt Bradley, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 8-point finish.

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Stanford ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.9 on average. But the Golden Bears come into the contest boasting the eighth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Stanford have won six out of their last 11 games against California.