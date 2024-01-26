The Stanford Cardinal will visit the California Golden Bears in a Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Cal's Haas Pavilion. California is 7-12 overall and 6-5 at home, while Stanford is 10-8 overall and 2-2 on the road. The programs are 3-3 against each other over their last six meetings, with the home team winning all five on a home court with one contest on a neutral court during that span.

Cal is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Stanford vs. California odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 150 points. Before entering any California vs. Stanford vs. picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

California vs. Stanford spread: California -2.5

California vs. Stanford over/under: 150 points

California vs. Stanford money line: California: -143, Stanford: +120

Stan: Stanford is 3-1 ATS over its last four games as the underdog

Cal: California is 4-1 ATS over its last five games

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford is coming off a 90-80 victory over Washington on Saturday, led by 30 points from Spencer Jones. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 10 of 17 (58.8%) from the field and was on fire from deep, knocking down 8 of 12 (66.7%) of his 3-pointers. Jones is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc, the highest throughout his five college basketball seasons. Stanford is the best 3-point shooting team in the Pac-12 at 40%, which could play a key role on Friday.

Stanford is 5-2 over its last seven contests, including 2-1 on the road. Kanaan Carlyle, a freshman guard, leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game while the 7-foot-1 Maxime Raynaud provides size and enforcement in the paint. The junior big man is averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season.

What you need to know about California

California is coming off an 81-75 overtime victory over Washington State on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid. California has the leading scorer in the conference with Jaylon Tyson averaging 21 ppg. The 6-foot-7 junior guard had 30 points against Washington State on Saturday and is averaging 24.3 ppg over his last four contests. He's also averaging 7.2 rebounds per game, which is second on the team.

Fardaws Aimaq, a 6-foot-11 senior center, is averaging a double-double in his first season at Cal. He's posting 15.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game with a double-double in back-to-back contests. Aimaq, a five-year college basketball player, is averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds over his last three games and is the conference's leading rebounder. California has the best defensive rating in the Pac-12 and will look to slow the pace down against Stanford on Friday.

