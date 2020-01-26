Stanford vs. California odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from advanced model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal face off at 6 p.m. ET this evening at Haas Pavilion. California is 8-10 overall and 8-2 at home, while Stanford is 15-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Stanford enters Sunday's showdown with the 10th-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 59.7 points per game. California, meanwhile, has won 10 of its last 12 home games. The Cardinal are favored by eight-points in the latest California vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under is set at 126. Before entering any Stanford vs. California picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Stanford vs. California:

Stanford vs. California spread: Stanford -8

Stanford vs. California over-under: 126 points

Stanford vs. California money line: California +286, Stanford -374

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears came up short against UCLA last week, falling 50-40. The top scorer for California was guard Matt Bradley, who finished with 17 points. Bradley enters Sunday's matchup against Stanford averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He's the only player that averages double-digit points for the Golden Bears, and he'll be relied on heavily on Sunday if California wants to pull off the upset. And despite California covering the spread in just three of its last 15 games overall, the Golden Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against Stanford.

What you need to know about Stanford

It was close but no cigar for Stanford as the Cardinal fell 82-78 to Southern California in their last outing. Despite the defeat, Stanford had strong showings from forward Oscar da Silva, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards, and forward Spencer Jones, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and six boards.

Stanford has won two of its last three contests against California, however the Cardinal have struggled to cover the spread on the road. In fact, Stanford has covered the spread in just four of its last 12 away games.

How to make Stanford vs. California picks

