The California Golden Bears will try to win for the third time in four games when they face the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night. California opened the year with 12 consecutive losses, but it has won two of its three games since then. Stanford has lost three of its last four games, falling to Utah in a 71-66 final on New Year's Eve.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cardinal are favored by 9 points in the latest California vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 123.

California vs. Stanford spread: Stanford -9

California vs. Stanford over/under: 123 points

California vs. Stanford money line: California +340, Stanford -440

Why California can cover

California was the final Division I team to win a game when it picked up a victory against UT Arlington on Dec. 21. The Golden Bears have now won two of their last three games, beating Colorado in an 80-76 final at home on Saturday. Hartford transfer DeJuan Clayton missed the first 13 games of the season with a hamstring injury, but he had 10 points and three assists in the win over Colorado.

Freshman Grant Newell had a solid performance as well, posting a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds against Colorado. Stanford has lost its first four Pac-12 games of the season after falling to Utah as a 3-point favorite last Saturday. California has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games against Stanford.

Why Stanford can cover

California has won two of its last three games, but it also suffered a 15-point loss to Utah last Thursday and dropped its first 12 games of the season. The Golden Bears were held to just 43 points in their loss to Utah, marking the eighth time this season that they failed to score 60 points. Stanford's last four losses have all been by 10 points or fewer, including a 10-point loss to then-No. 7 Texas last month.

The Cardinal have covered the spread in four of their last six games, so they have been playing better than their record suggests. Senior forward Spencer Jones, who scored a combined 41 points in his last two games, leads the team with 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Senior guard Michael Jones (9.8) and sophomore forward Harrison Ingram (9.1) have both been key contributors as well.

