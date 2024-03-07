We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and California Golden Bears are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is 12-17 overall and 9-6 at home, while California is 13-17 overall and 3-7 on the road. Cal is currently seventh in the Pac-12 standings at 9-10, while Stanford is 10th at 7-12.

Stanford has won two of the last three head-to-head matchups, but Cal has covered the spread in two of those three meetings. The Cardinal are favored by 4 points in the latest Stanford vs. California odds and the over/under is 154.5 points.

Stanford vs. California spread: Stanford -4

Stanford vs. California over/under: 154.5 points

Stanford vs. California money line: Stanford: -189, California: +157

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after suffering a sixth straight loss. The Cardinal took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes. Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is averaging 15.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and has produced 11 double-doubles this season. However, Stanford was outrebounded 34-25 in that game and shot just 7-for-28 from the 3-point line, while Colorado went 11-for-25.

What you need to know about California

Meanwhile, California is coming off an 88-59 loss to the Utah Utes. Despite the loss, California got a solid performance out of Jalen Cone, who scored 19 points. Jaylon Tyson was held to seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in the loss but he's been Cal's best player throughout the season.

Tyson previously played at Texas and Texas Tech, and is averaging 19.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in his first season at Cal. He had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 73-71 win over Stanford on Jan. 26.

