Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Stanford

Current Records: Chicago State 5-16; Stanford 7-12

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Maples Pavilion. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Cardinal have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Stanford beat the Oregon Ducks 71-64 this past Saturday. Forward Harrison Ingram and forward Spencer Jones were among the main playmakers for Stanford as the former had 11 points and five assists along with eight rebounds and the latter had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Monday, sneaking past 74-70. It took 17 tries, but Chicago State can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

This next contest looks promising for Stanford, who are favored by a full 18 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Cardinal to 7-12 and the Cougars to 5-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 18-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.