Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Stanford

Current Records: Chicago State 5-16; Stanford 7-12

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will stay at home another game and welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Maples Pavilion.

Stanford was able to grind out a solid win over the Oregon Ducks this past Saturday, winning 71-64. Forward Harrison Ingram and forward Spencer Jones were among the main playmakers for the Cardinal as the former had 11 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 16 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Cougars and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clashed on Monday, but Chicago State ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. It took 17 tries, but Chicago State can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Their wins bumped Stanford to 7-12 and Chicago State to 5-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.