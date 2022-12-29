Who's Playing
Colorado @ Stanford
Current Records: Colorado 8-5; Stanford 5-7
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes are 10-2 against the Stanford Cardinal since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Colorado and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. The Buffaloes won both of their matches against Stanford last season (80-76 and 70-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Colorado picked up an 86-78 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last week. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday the Cardinal proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Stanford in a 75-62 win over the Ramblers. Stanford relied on the efforts of forward Harrison Ingram, who had 15 points along with five rebounds, and forward James Keefe, who had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Colorado is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Grambling Tigers Nov. 11 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-74. In other words, don't count Stanford out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado have won ten out of their last 12 games against Stanford.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Colorado 70 vs. Stanford 53
- Nov 28, 2021 - Colorado 80 vs. Stanford 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - Colorado 69 vs. Stanford 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colorado 77 vs. Stanford 64
- Mar 01, 2020 - Stanford 72 vs. Colorado 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Stanford 75 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 11, 2018 - Colorado 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 75
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colorado 56 vs. Stanford 55