Who's Playing

Colorado @ Stanford

Current Records: Colorado 8-5; Stanford 5-7

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes are 10-2 against the Stanford Cardinal since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Colorado and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. The Buffaloes won both of their matches against Stanford last season (80-76 and 70-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Colorado picked up an 86-78 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last week. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday the Cardinal proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Stanford in a 75-62 win over the Ramblers. Stanford relied on the efforts of forward Harrison Ingram, who had 15 points along with five rebounds, and forward James Keefe, who had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Colorado is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Grambling Tigers Nov. 11 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-74. In other words, don't count Stanford out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won ten out of their last 12 games against Stanford.