Stanford vs. Colorado live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Stanford vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado @ Stanford
Current Records: Colorado 21-8; Stanford 19-9
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal are 1-6 against the #21 Colorado Buffaloes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Cardinal and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Stanford beat the Utah Utes 70-62 this past Wednesday. Stanford can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrell Terry, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, Colorado lost to the California Golden Bears on the road by a decisive 76-62 margin. Colorado didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard McKinley Wright IV, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.
Stanford's win brought them up to 19-9 while Colorado's loss pulled them down to 21-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Stanford enters the game with only 61.6 points allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Colorado is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.50
Odds
The Cardinal are a slight 1-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
Colorado have won six out of their last seven games against Stanford.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Stanford 75 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 11, 2018 - Colorado 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 75
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colorado 56 vs. Stanford 55
