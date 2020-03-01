Stanford vs. Colorado live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Colorado @ Stanford

Current Records: Colorado 21-8; Stanford 19-9

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal are 1-6 against the #21 Colorado Buffaloes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Cardinal and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Stanford beat the Utah Utes 70-62 this past Wednesday. Stanford can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrell Terry, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado lost to the California Golden Bears on the road by a decisive 76-62 margin. Colorado didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard McKinley Wright IV, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Stanford's win brought them up to 19-9 while Colorado's loss pulled them down to 21-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Stanford enters the game with only 61.6 points allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Colorado is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 1-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Colorado have won six out of their last seven games against Stanford.