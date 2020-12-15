The Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the Cal State Northridge Matadors in a 5 p.m. ET tip on Tuesday afternoon. Stanford is off to a 2-2 start with its losses coming against North Carolina and Indiana, while CSU Northridge is 3-1 and coming off an 89-84 win over Pepperdine. Stanford is 5-0 all-time in the series against CSU Northridge and picked up a 96-69 win in the last meeting between the programs in 2016.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge spread: Stanford -16

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge spread over-under: 146 points

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge money line: Stanford -2400; CSU Northridge +1100

Why Stanford can cover

Stanford has hopes to contend in the Pac-12 thanks to a talented roster. Guards Oscar Da Silva (17.3 ppg) and Daejon Davis (14.5 ppg) bring plenty of experience and scoring ability. Stanford added an elite talent in forward Ziaire Williams this year as well. The freshman from Lancaster, Calif., is viewed as a possible 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick and he's averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds thus far.

Stanford has already played three major programs in UNC, Indiana and Alabama. It picked up a win over the Crimson Tide but lost against UNC and Indiana. From an ATS standpoint, Stanford went 1-1-1 against those teams, failing to cover (-1.5) against Indiana, covering (+2.5) against Alabama and pushing (+4) against UNC.

Why CSU Northridge can cover

COVID-19 has created some unique scheduling situations this season and local restrictions led to the Cardinal taking this road game against CSU Northridge, a Big West squad. This is just the second time CSU Northridge has ever hosted a Pac-12 program in basketball.

Picking up the win is a tall order for CSU Northridge, but it is very feasible that the Matadors can keep this one within the spread. They've already knocked off a pair of Division I teams -- Seattle and Pepperdine -- this season. Three players are averaging over 10 points per game with guard TJ Starks (19.3 ppg) leading the way in scoring.

