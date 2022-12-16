Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Stanford

Current Records: Green Bay 2-9; Stanford 3-6

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Green Bay Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Cardinal as they fell 68-64 to the Arizona State Sun Devils last week. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: forward Spencer Jones (13), forward Harrison Ingram (12), guard Michael Jones (12), and forward Maxime Raynaud (10).

Meanwhile, Green Bay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 82-61 punch to the gut against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Tuesday. Green Bay was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Stanford is now 3-6 while Green Bay sits at 2-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. The Phoenix have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.