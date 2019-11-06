Stanford vs. Montana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Stanford vs. Montana basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. Montana (away)
Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; Montana 26-8
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies and the Stanford Cardinal are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion. Montana went 26-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 74-55 to the Michigan Wolverines in the first round. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Stanford (15-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Montana will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2017 - Stanford 70 vs. Montana 54
