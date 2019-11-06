Stanford vs. Montana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. Montana (away)

Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; Montana 26-8

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Stanford Cardinal are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion. Montana went 26-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 74-55 to the Michigan Wolverines in the first round. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Stanford (15-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Montana will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.