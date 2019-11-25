Stanford vs. Oklahoma: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Stanford vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Stanford 6-0; Oklahoma 5-0
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Sprint Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Stanford skips in on six wins and Oklahoma on five.
Stanford was completely in charge, breezing past the William & Mary Tribe 81-50. The Cardinal can attribute much of their success to G Tyrell Terry, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, they took down the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 91-64. Five players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: F Kristian Doolittle (18), F Brady Manek (16), G Austin Reaves (14), F Victor Iwuakor (13), and G De'Vion Harmon (10). Brady Manek's performance made up for a slower game against William & Mary on Monday.
Their wins bumped the Cardinal to 6-0 and the Sooners to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cardinal and the Sooners clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
