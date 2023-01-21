Who's Playing

Oregon @ Stanford

Current Records: Oregon 11-8; Stanford 6-12

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Maples Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stanford winning the first 72-69 at home and the Ducks taking the second 68-60.

Oregon took their contest against the California Golden Bears on Wednesday by a conclusive 87-58 score. Oregon got double-digit scores from five players: guard Rivaldo Soares (13), center N'Faly Dante (12), center Nate Bittle (11), guard Will Richardson (11), and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (10).

Meanwhile, Stanford made easy work of the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday and carried off a 67-46 win. Forward Spencer Jones and guard Michael Jones were among the main playmakers for Stanford as the former had 18 points and the latter had 18 points.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 10-8 all in all.

Their wins bumped Oregon to 11-8 and the Cardinal to 6-12. Both Oregon and Stanford have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oregon have won eight out of their last 12 games against Stanford.