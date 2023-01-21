Who's Playing
Oregon @ Stanford
Current Records: Oregon 11-8; Stanford 6-12
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Maples Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stanford winning the first 72-69 at home and the Ducks taking the second 68-60.
Oregon took their contest against the California Golden Bears on Wednesday by a conclusive 87-58 score. Oregon got double-digit scores from five players: guard Rivaldo Soares (13), center N'Faly Dante (12), center Nate Bittle (11), guard Will Richardson (11), and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (10).
Meanwhile, Stanford made easy work of the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday and carried off a 67-46 win. Forward Spencer Jones and guard Michael Jones were among the main playmakers for Stanford as the former had 18 points and the latter had 18 points.
The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 10-8 all in all.
Their wins bumped Oregon to 11-8 and the Cardinal to 6-12. Both Oregon and Stanford have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Ducks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oregon have won eight out of their last 12 games against Stanford.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Oregon 68 vs. Stanford 60
- Dec 12, 2021 - Stanford 72 vs. Oregon 69
- Feb 25, 2021 - Oregon 71 vs. Stanford 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oregon 73 vs. Stanford 56
- Mar 07, 2020 - Oregon 80 vs. Stanford 67
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stanford 70 vs. Oregon 60
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oregon 69 vs. Stanford 46
- Feb 03, 2018 - Stanford 96 vs. Oregon 61
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oregon 75 vs. Stanford 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oregon 69 vs. Stanford 52
- Feb 13, 2016 - Stanford 76 vs. Oregon 72
- Jan 10, 2016 - Oregon 71 vs. Stanford 58