Stanford vs. Oregon odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

The Stanford Cardinal and the No. 13 Oregon Ducks are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks are 23-7 overall and 16-0 at home, while Stanford is 20-10 overall and 4-5 on the road. Oregon can win at least a share of the Pac-12 title with a victory. The Cardinal had a four-game winning streak halted on Thursday.

The Ducks are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Stanford odds, and the over-under is set at 134.

Oregon vs. Stanford spread: Oregon -7.5

Oregon vs. Stanford over-under: 134 points

Oregon vs. Stanford money line: Oregon -356, Stanford +279

What you need to know about Stanford

The Cardinal fell 68-65 to the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday. Tyrell Terry posted a double-double on 13 points and 10 boards along with five assists.The Cardinal rallied from a 10-point second half deficit but could not finish the job. Stanford is now on the outside looking in for one of the four first-round byes in next week's Pac-12 conference tournament in Las Vegas.

The Cardinal already beat Oregon this season, 70-60 on Feb. 1.

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks took their contest at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 90-56 win over the California Golden Bears. Payton Pritchard had 20 points and nine assists.

Oregon has already earned one of the four first-round byes in next week's Pac-12 Conference tournament. A win on Saturday would guarantee the Ducks the No. 1 seed because of a win over UCLA.

