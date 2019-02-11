Stanford vs. Oregon odds, line: College basketball picks, optimal predictions from proven model on 90-58 run

Two teams eager to get over .500 in conference play square off Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET when the Stanford Cardinal (12-10, 5-5) visit the Oregon Ducks (14-9, 5-5) at Matthew Knight Arena. The Cardinal will look to earn their fourth straight conference victory, while Oregon enters Sunday's Pac-12 matchup having won three of its last four games. However, the Ducks have dominated this series as of late, winning four of the last six meetings. The latest Stanford vs. Oregon odds have the Ducks favored by six points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 136. Before you make any Stanford vs. Oregon picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows Stanford boasts a high-flying offense that features three players averaging double-digit points. The Cardinal are loaded with young talent like sophomore forward K.Z. Okpala, who's averaging 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. Okpala had his best performance of the season a week ago against Cal, recording 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. He's an offensive mismatch who has been unstoppable in Pac-12 play, averaging just under 20 points in his last seven outings.

The Ducks will need another huge performance from freshman forward Louis King if they want to strengthen their resume for postseason play. King has been stuffing the stat sheet in recent weeks, averaging over 17 points in his last three home games. And he's been lethal from behind the arc at home during that span, knocking down 46 percent of his three-point attempts.

His play on both ends has helped the Ducks tremendously after the team lost star freshman Bol Bol to a season-ending foot injury. In fact, the Ducks boast the second-best scoring defense in the Pac-12, allowing their opponents score just 65 points per game. They've held their opponents to 62 points or fewer in four consecutive conference home games.

