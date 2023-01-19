Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Stanford

Current Records: Oregon State 7-11; Stanford 5-12

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Beavers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Pope, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Stanford was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 60-59 to the Washington State Cougars. Despite the defeat, Stanford had strong showings from forward Harrison Ingram, who had 14 points and six assists in addition to nine boards, and forward Maxime Raynaud, who had 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Beavers are now 7-11 while the Cardinal sit at 5-12. Oregon State is 2-8 after losses this year, Stanford 4-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won seven out of their last 11 games against Oregon State.