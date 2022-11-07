Who's Playing

Pacific @ Stanford

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 2 p.m. ET November 7th at Maples Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Pacific (8-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Stanford struggled last season, too, ending up 16-16.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Tigers will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 16-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinal slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinal as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.