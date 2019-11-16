Stanford vs. Santa Clara: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. Santa Clara (away)

Current Records: Stanford 3-0; Santa Clara 3-0

Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; Santa Clara 16-15

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, Santa Clara took down the Washington State Cougars 70-62.

Meanwhile, Stanford entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 86-58 over the Long Beach State Beach. Stanford's G Tyrell Terry was one of the most active players for the team as he had 14 points and six assists.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos come into the matchup boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.60%. But Stanford is even better: they enter the contest with 51.50% field goal percentage, good for 27th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Stanford a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.