Who's Playing

No. 21 UCLA @ Stanford

Current Records: UCLA 5-2; Stanford 3-4

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal lost both of their matches to the #21 UCLA Bruins last season on scores of 43-66 and 70-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Stanford and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. UCLA will be strutting in after a win while Stanford will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stanford came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, falling 56-48. Forward Spencer Jones had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, everything went UCLA's way against the Bellarmine Knights on Sunday as they made off with an 81-60 victory. It was another big night for the Bruins' guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 27 points in addition to seven boards.

The Cardinal are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Stanford is now 3-4 while UCLA sits at 5-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stanford is 52nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. UCLA's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.40% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.15

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won seven out of their last 12 games against Stanford.