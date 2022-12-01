Who's Playing
No. 21 UCLA @ Stanford
Current Records: UCLA 5-2; Stanford 3-4
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal lost both of their matches to the #21 UCLA Bruins last season on scores of 43-66 and 70-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Stanford and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. UCLA will be strutting in after a win while Stanford will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Stanford came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, falling 56-48. Forward Spencer Jones had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, everything went UCLA's way against the Bellarmine Knights on Sunday as they made off with an 81-60 victory. It was another big night for the Bruins' guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 27 points in addition to seven boards.
The Cardinal are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Stanford is now 3-4 while UCLA sits at 5-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stanford is 52nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. UCLA's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.40% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
Odds
The Bruins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won seven out of their last 12 games against Stanford.
- Feb 08, 2022 - UCLA 79 vs. Stanford 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - UCLA 66 vs. Stanford 43
- Jan 23, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. UCLA 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - Stanford 74 vs. UCLA 59
- Mar 13, 2019 - UCLA 79 vs. Stanford 72
- Feb 16, 2019 - Stanford 104 vs. UCLA 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - UCLA 92 vs. Stanford 70
- Mar 08, 2018 - UCLA 88 vs. Stanford 77
- Jan 27, 2018 - UCLA 89 vs. Stanford 73
- Jan 04, 2018 - Stanford 107 vs. UCLA 99
- Jan 08, 2017 - UCLA 89 vs. Stanford 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Stanford 79 vs. UCLA 70