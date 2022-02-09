Who's Playing

UCLA @ Stanford

Current Records: UCLA 16-4; Stanford 14-8

What to Know

The #12 UCLA Bruins are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Stanford Cardinal at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Maples Pavilion. The Bruins won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

UCLA was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 87-84 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UCLA was far and away the favorite. Guard Jules Bernard had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Stanford didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Huskies at home on Sunday as they won 87-69. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jaiden Delaire (18), forward James Keefe (17), forward Harrison Ingram (17), and forward Spencer Jones (12).

Stanford's victory lifted them to 14-8 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 16-4. On Sunday Stanford relied heavily on James Keefe, who had 17 points in addition to five boards. It will be up to UCLA's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won six out of their last 11 games against Stanford.

Jan 29, 2022 - UCLA 66 vs. Stanford 43

Jan 23, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. UCLA 72

Jan 15, 2020 - Stanford 74 vs. UCLA 59

Mar 13, 2019 - UCLA 79 vs. Stanford 72

Feb 16, 2019 - Stanford 104 vs. UCLA 80

Jan 03, 2019 - UCLA 92 vs. Stanford 70

Mar 08, 2018 - UCLA 88 vs. Stanford 77

Jan 27, 2018 - UCLA 89 vs. Stanford 73

Jan 04, 2018 - Stanford 107 vs. UCLA 99

Jan 08, 2017 - UCLA 89 vs. Stanford 75

Feb 27, 2016 - Stanford 79 vs. UCLA 70

Injury Report for Stanford

Noah Taitz: Game-Time Decision (Lower Leg)

Daniel Begovich: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for UCLA