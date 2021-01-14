The Utah Utes and the Stanford Cardinal are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are 4-5 overall and 4-2 at home, while Stanford is 8-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. Stanford has won three straight games. Utah has lost four consecutive games.

The Cardinal are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Stanford odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Stanford vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. Stanford spread: Utah +1.5

Utah vs. Stanford over-under: 137.5 points

Utah vs. Stanford money line: Utah +105; Stanford -125



What you need to know about Utah

Utah lost to the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, 65-58. The Utes squandered a 10-point halftime lead. Colorado made six consecutive free throws in the final 33 seconds to wrap up its victory. It was Utah's first home loss to Colorado in nine meetings. Timmy Allen (19 points) was the top scorer for Utah. Alfonso Plummer added 12 points.

Mikael Jantunen, who was coming off a career-high 20 points against No. 17 Oregon, scored just six points. Utah missed 15 of 19 three point attempts and nine of 11 free throws vs. Colorado. Allen has scored 18-plus points in five of his past six games Utah has won five consecutive home meetings with Stanford dating back to the 2015 season. The Utes have swept the Bay Area schools five times at home since the 2014-15 season.

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford used a fourth-quarter surge to get past the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, 75-60. Oscar da Silva dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. He scored 17 points in the second half. Da Silva scored 10 of Stanford's final 17 points as the Cougars missed their final six shots. He has registered three consecutive double-doubles. Ziaire Williams scored 16 points and Jaiden Delaire added 10.

Stanford held a decisive 42-14 point edge in the paint. The Cardinal was able to overcome missing 14 of 17 three-point attempts. It was Stanford's ninth consecutive victory over Washington State. Da Silva has five games with 20-plus points this season. He leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game, and field goal percentage at a 62.8 percent clip. Dajeon Davis has missed two consecutive games with a leg injury. Bryce Wills (ankle) last played on Jan. 4.

