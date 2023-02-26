Who's Playing

Washington @ Stanford

Current Records: Washington 16-13; Stanford 11-17

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Maples Pavilion at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Stanford Cardinal will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Huskies beat the California Golden Bears 65-56 this past Thursday. Washington's forward Keion Brooks Jr. looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Stanford lost a heartbreaker to the Washington State Cougars when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 67-63 to Washington State. Forward Spencer Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Huskies didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinal at home in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 86-69. Will Washington repeat their success, or does Stanford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Cardinal are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington.