Who's Playing

Washington @ Stanford

Current Records: Washington 16-13; Stanford 11-17

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Maples Pavilion. Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cardinal will be looking to get back in the win column.

Stanford lost a heartbreaker to the Washington State Cougars when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Stanford fell in a 67-63 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Stanford back was the mediocre play of forward Spencer Jones, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Washington netted a 65-56 win over the California Golden Bears on Thursday. Washington's forward Keion Brooks Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cardinal ended up a good deal behind the Huskies when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 86-69. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stanford have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington.