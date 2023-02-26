Who's Playing
Washington @ Stanford
Current Records: Washington 16-13; Stanford 11-17
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Maples Pavilion. Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cardinal will be looking to get back in the win column.
Stanford lost a heartbreaker to the Washington State Cougars when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Stanford fell in a 67-63 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Stanford back was the mediocre play of forward Spencer Jones, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Washington netted a 65-56 win over the California Golden Bears on Thursday. Washington's forward Keion Brooks Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cardinal ended up a good deal behind the Huskies when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 86-69. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stanford have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Washington 86 vs. Stanford 69
- Feb 06, 2022 - Stanford 87 vs. Washington 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - Washington 67 vs. Stanford 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Stanford 79 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 07, 2021 - Stanford 91 vs. Washington 75
- Feb 20, 2020 - Stanford 72 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - Stanford 61 vs. Washington 55
- Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 62 vs. Stanford 61
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 80 vs. Stanford 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Stanford 94 vs. Washington 78
- Jan 13, 2018 - Stanford 73 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Stanford 76 vs. Washington 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - Washington 91 vs. Stanford 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Washington 64 vs. Stanford 53