Stanford vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Stanford

Current Records: Washington State 10-6; Stanford 13-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal are 6-0 against the Washington State Cougars since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Stanford's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Washington State at 6 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Stanford will be strutting in after a victory while Washington State will be stumbling in from a loss.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Cardinal took down the Washington Huskies 61-55 on Thursday. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: F Spencer Jones (14), G Daejon Davis (12), F Oscar Da Silva (11), and G Tyrell Terry (11).

Meanwhile, Washington State came up short against the California Golden Bears on Thursday, falling 73-66. F CJ Elleby put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with nine rebounds.

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Cardinal are now 13-2 while the Cougars sit at 10-6. The Cardinal are 10-2 after wins this season, and the Cougars are 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.40

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Stanford have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last six years.