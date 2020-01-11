Stanford vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Stanford vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ Stanford
Current Records: Washington State 10-6; Stanford 13-2
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal are 6-0 against the Washington State Cougars since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Stanford's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Washington State at 6 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Stanford will be strutting in after a victory while Washington State will be stumbling in from a loss.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Cardinal took down the Washington Huskies 61-55 on Thursday. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: F Spencer Jones (14), G Daejon Davis (12), F Oscar Da Silva (11), and G Tyrell Terry (11).
Meanwhile, Washington State came up short against the California Golden Bears on Thursday, falling 73-66. F CJ Elleby put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with nine rebounds.
The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Cardinal are now 13-2 while the Cougars sit at 10-6. The Cardinal are 10-2 after wins this season, and the Cougars are 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.40
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
Stanford have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last six years.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Stanford 98 vs. Washington State 50
- Jan 19, 2019 - Stanford 78 vs. Washington State 66
- Feb 24, 2018 - Stanford 86 vs. Washington State 84
- Jan 11, 2018 - Stanford 79 vs. Washington State 70
- Jan 12, 2017 - Stanford 84 vs. Washington State 54
- Feb 18, 2016 - Stanford 72 vs. Washington State 56
-
