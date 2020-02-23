Stanford vs. Washington State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven model

The Washington State Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at the Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are 14-13 overall and 12-4 at home, while Stanford is 17-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. Stanford easily covered the nine-point spread when the two teams met on Jan. 11, downing Washington State 88-62. Stanford is 16-10 against the spread this season, while Washington State is 11-16 against the number in 2019-20. The Cardinal are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Washington State vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Stanford vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Stanford vs. Washington State:

Washington State vs. Stanford spread: Stanford -3.5

Washington State vs. Stanford over-under: 135 points

Washington State vs. Stanford money line: Washington State +140, Stanford -170

What you need to know about Washington State

Washington State came up short against California on Wednesday, falling 66-57. Tony Miller scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Cougars, while CJ Elleby added 13. Elleby leads Washington State in scoring at 18.5 points per game, and Isaac Bonton chips in 14.8 points per contest.

The Cougars will enter Sunday's matchup confident they can pull off the upset on their home floor. That's because Washington State is 9-3 in its last 12 home games.

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday, downing Washington 72-64. Oscar Da Silva (16 points) and Tyrell Terry (14 points) led the Cardinal. Da Silva leads Stanford in scoring at 15.9 points per game, while Terry adds 15.1 points per contest.

Stanford has also dominated Washington State recently. In fact, the Cardinal are 7-0 in their last seven meetings against the Cougars. In addition, Stanford has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 road games against Washington State.

How to make Stanford vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated Washington State vs. Stanford 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

So who wins Stanford vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Washington State vs. Stanford spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.