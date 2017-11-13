Steph Curry's sister engaged to former Louisville, current Warriors G-League player
Damion Lee began his college career at Drexel and finished at Louisville before signing with the Warriors G-League affiliate
Former Drexel-turned Louisville star Damion Lee, now with the Warriors G-League affiliate team, became engaged to Steph Curry's sister over the weekend.
Sydel Curry, a former volleyball player for Elon, shared the news of their engagement over the weekend in an Instagram post. "Tonight I said yes to the man of my dreams and I couldn't be more happy," Curry wrote. "I love you Damion Lee and can't wait to be your wife."
Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, also commented on the news on Instagram.
"Ummmmm my sissy is engaged which means me n @stephencurry30 are officially old," Ayesha Curry posted. "Sorry to say this but I still remember your freshmen year of high school. I can't believe now you'll be walking down the aisle and one day starting a fam of your own!"
Lee played three seasons of college basketball at Drexel where he averaged 16.2 points per game before finishing his senior year at Louisville in the 2015-16 season. He spent last season in the pro ranks with the Maine Red Claws, a Celtics affiliate team, before being traded to the Santa Cruz Warriors in August.
-
Duke, Michigan State top latest AP poll
The top two schools play each other Tuesday in the Champions Classic
-
Pearl to players: Don't worry about me
Pearl downplays speculation he could lose his job if doesn't cooperate in AU's investigati...
-
Utah Valley plays UK, Duke in 24 hours
Utah Valley will be ready for anything after road games at UK and Duke to start the season
-
Trump appealed to Xi Jinping for help
Trump personally appealed to Xi Jinping for help in the case of the three Bruins arrested for...
-
Podcast: What Coach K did is impressive
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball
-
Top 25 (and 1): UK too high at No. 6?
The Wildcats are 2-0, but are still trying to figure things out
Add a Comment