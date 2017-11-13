Steph Curry's sister engaged to former Louisville, current Warriors G-League player

Former Drexel-turned Louisville star Damion Lee, now with the Warriors G-League affiliate team, became engaged to Steph Curry's sister over the weekend.

Sydel Curry, a former volleyball player for Elon, shared the news of their engagement over the weekend in an Instagram post. "Tonight I said yes to the man of my dreams and I couldn't be more happy," Curry wrote. "I love you Damion Lee and can't wait to be your wife."

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, also commented on the news on Instagram.

"Ummmmm my sissy is engaged which means me n @stephencurry30 are officially old," Ayesha Curry posted. "Sorry to say this but I still remember your freshmen year of high school. I can't believe now you'll be walking down the aisle and one day starting a fam of your own!"

Love is nothing to rush, I know you wouldn't hurry me

Would you like to be Mrs. Sydel Alicia Curry-Lee?



My beautiful fiancé @sydelcurry ❤️ #SheSaidYes#IGetToMarryMyBestFriend#HappiLeeEverAfter#ForeverEver pic.twitter.com/Seb4sS9hGA — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) November 13, 2017

Lee played three seasons of college basketball at Drexel where he averaged 16.2 points per game before finishing his senior year at Louisville in the 2015-16 season. He spent last season in the pro ranks with the Maine Red Claws, a Celtics affiliate team, before being traded to the Santa Cruz Warriors in August.