Stephen F. Austin player's GoFundMe rakes in donations after he hits game-winner against Duke
Fans showed support for Nathan Bain (and his family) after he helped upset Duke
This is the time of year that people typically go out of their way to give thanks, and what better reason to be thankful than an unranked basketball team beating No. 1 Duke in absolutely stunning fashion? Stephen F. Austin provided that gift Tuesday night, toppling the Blue Devils in an 85-83 overtime thriller at Cameron Indoor to become the first non-ACC team to beat Duke at home in nearly 20 years.
SFA's Nathan Bain had the distinct honor of being the individual who got to plunge the game-winning dagger into the heart of Duke as he hit a layup at the buzzer in overtime for the win. A good majority of the nation was indebted to Bain for his service, and plenty of people quickly found a way to settle up.
Bain is from from Freeport, Bahamas -- one of the areas that was hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian in September. The category five storm wreaked havoc on the city and not only cost Bain's family most of their physical possessions, but it also destroyed the church that Bain's father worked at as a minister.
After the storm, Stephen F. Austin's athletic department set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations that would go straight to Bain's family as they attempted to get back on their feet. Bain's game-winner on Tuesday night helped direct plenty of attention to that GoFundMe page and thousands of dollars quickly began pouring in courtesy of grateful fans across the county.
Before Tuesday's game, the fundraising page had been stuck at around $2,000 for nearly a month -- well short of the $25,000 goal set. But Bain's heroics sparked a flood of contributions and, as of Wednesday morning, the page had exceeded $20,000. With that number rapidly rising, it shouldn't be long before the $25,000 goal is met, which is fantastic news for Bain and his family.
Some people might say that there's nothing better than a brutal Duke upset but a brutal Duke upset leading to the promotion and success of a philanthropic cause is certainly a win-win.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
An unlikely title game will close out the tournament festivities in Maui on Wednesday
-
No. 1 Duke upset by Stephen F. Austin
Duke's first loss of the season comes on a stunning last second layup from the Lumberjacks
-
Anthony Edwards drops 37 in loss to MSU
Edwards broke a UGA freshman scoring record and nearly broke Adam Morrison's Maui record
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
A look at the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis field and the best players to watch in the event
-
Top 25 And 1: Hokies in after MSU upset
Mike Young's Hokies are 6-0 despite being picked next-to-last in the preseason ACC poll
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...