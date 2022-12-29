Who's Playing
Abilene Christian @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-5; Stephen F. Austin 8-5
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stephen F. Austin winning the first 73-71 at home and Abilene Christian taking the second 76-62.
The stars were brightly shining for the Lumberjacks in an 80-69 win over the Jackson State Tigers last Thursday.
Meanwhile, Abilene Christian simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets at home 113-52.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stephen F. Austin is stumbling into the contest with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, the Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 10th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won eight out of their last 13 games against Abilene Christian.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Abilene Christian 76 vs. Stephen F. Austin 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 73 vs. Abilene Christian 71
- Jan 06, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Abilene Christian 58
- Mar 03, 2021 - Abilene Christian 63 vs. Stephen F. Austin 61
- Jan 27, 2021 - Abilene Christian 82 vs. Stephen F. Austin 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 77 vs. Abilene Christian 72
- Jan 29, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 71 vs. Abilene Christian 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Abilene Christian 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Stephen F. Austin 61 vs. Abilene Christian 60
- Feb 28, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Abilene Christian 56
- Jan 17, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Abilene Christian 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Abilene Christian 69 vs. Stephen F. Austin 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 97 vs. Abilene Christian 62