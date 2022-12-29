Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-5; Stephen F. Austin 8-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stephen F. Austin winning the first 73-71 at home and Abilene Christian taking the second 76-62.

The stars were brightly shining for the Lumberjacks in an 80-69 win over the Jackson State Tigers last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets at home 113-52.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stephen F. Austin is stumbling into the contest with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, the Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 10th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won eight out of their last 13 games against Abilene Christian.