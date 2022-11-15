Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-1; Stephen F. Austin 2-0

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Braves beat the Wichita State Shockers 66-57 this past Saturday. Trevin Wade (14 points) and guard Dominic Brewton (13 points) were the top scorers for Alcorn State.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin didn't have too much trouble with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at home last week as they won 86-71.

Alcorn State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Alcorn State up to 1-1 and Stephen F. Austin to 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. On the other hand, the Lumberjacks enter the contest with 74.5 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a big 11-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.