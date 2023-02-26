Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: California Baptist 15-13; Stephen F. Austin 18-10

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin should still be feeling good after a victory, while California Baptist will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Lumberjacks sidestepped the Abilene Christian Wildcats for a 91-89 win.

Meanwhile, California Baptist lost to the Sam Houston Bearkats on the road by a decisive 56-45 margin.

Stephen F. Austin is now 18-10 while California Baptist sits at 15-13. Stephen F. Austin is 10-7 after wins this year, and the Lancers are 6-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.