Who's Playing
California Baptist @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: California Baptist 15-13; Stephen F. Austin 18-10
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin should still be feeling good after a victory, while California Baptist will be looking to right the ship.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Lumberjacks sidestepped the Abilene Christian Wildcats for a 91-89 win.
Meanwhile, California Baptist lost to the Sam Houston Bearkats on the road by a decisive 56-45 margin.
Stephen F. Austin is now 18-10 while California Baptist sits at 15-13. Stephen F. Austin is 10-7 after wins this year, and the Lancers are 6-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 81 vs. California Baptist 77