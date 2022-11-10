Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-1; Stephen F. Austin 1-0

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The odds don't look promising for the Bulldogs, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Gardner-Webb was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 65-63 to the Colorado State Rams.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Stephen F. Austin at home against Le Tourneau on Monday as the squad secured a 93-40 victory.

Gardner-Webb is now 0-1 while Stephen F. Austin sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gardner-Webb has allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. On the other hand, the Lumberjacks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 23.10%, which places them third in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.