Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Jackson State 1-11; Stephen F. Austin 7-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will play host again and welcome the Jackson State Tigers to William R. Johnson Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Thursday. The Lumberjacks should still be riding high after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Stephen F. Austin took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 83-51 win over the North American Stallions.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Tigers on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Alabama Crimson Tide an easy 84-64 victory. Guard Trace Young had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Stephen F. Austin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Stephen F. Austin's win brought them up to 7-5 while Jackson State's defeat pulled them down to 1-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lumberjacks enter the matchup with 21.4 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Tigers are stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 18.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Jackson State.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.