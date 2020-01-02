Stephen F. Austin vs. SE Louisiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Center. SE Louisiana is 3-9 overall and 3-1 at home, while Stephen F. Austin is 11-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. Stephen F. Austin has dominated the series straight up, winning eight of the last 10 against its new Southland Conference foes. However, it's been SE Louisiana that has surpassed oddsmakers' expectations recently, as the Lions have covered in their last three games against Stephen F. Austin. This time around, the Lumberjacks are favored by 11 points in the latest Southeastern Louisiana vs. Stephen F. Austin odds, while the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Stephen F. Austin vs. Southeastern Louisiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

The model is leaning under.

The Lions got blown out 82-31 against Oklahoma State on Sunday. A silver lining for the Lions was the play of forward Ty Brewer, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards. It was a disappointing performance, but just eight days earlier on Dec. 21, they did manage to take Ole Miss to the wire in an 83-76 loss. The Lions shot a staggering 58.2 percent from the floor and made 10-of-15 from the 3-point line in that game and Brewer had 30 points. The sophomore is averaging 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin easily beat Paul Quinn 94-62in its last outing. The Lumberjacks shot 56.5 percent from the floor in that victory and have generally been one of the most effective offensive squads in the nation. Stephen F. Austin ranks fourth in the nation in scoring (83.9 ppg) and eighth in field-goal percentage (49.7). The Lumberjacks force 24.2 turnovers per game to create a lot of extra possessions and easy offense in transition for themselves, which is a big reason why they were able to upset Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium back on Nov. 26.

So who wins Stephen F. Austin vs. Southeastern Louisiana? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.