Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Tarleton State 14-12; Stephen F. Austin 16-9

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans' road trip will continue as they head to William R. Johnson Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Texans sidestepped the Utah Tech Trailblazers for a 75-71 victory.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin netted an 82-72 win over the UTRGV Vaqueros this past Saturday.

Tarleton State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Tarleton State is now 14-12 while Stephen F. Austin sits at 16-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tarleton State enters the matchup with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Lumberjacks are 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.