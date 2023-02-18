Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: UT Arlington 9-17; Stephen F. Austin 17-9

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head to William R. Johnson Coliseum at 3 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Stephen F. Austin should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Mavericks will be looking to regain their footing.

UT Arlington came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Wednesday, falling 66-56.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin snuck past Tarleton State with a 65-60 win.

UT Arlington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 11-12 all in all.

The Mavericks are now 9-17 while the Lumberjacks sit at 17-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Stephen F. Austin's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. We'll see if their 7.30% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.