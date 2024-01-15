Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Chicago State 8-15, Stetson 11-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, Stetson is heading back home. They will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Hatters didn't have too much trouble with the Royals on the road as they won 84-66.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They escaped with a win against the Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Cougars, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Stetson have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given Stetson's sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Stetson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Chicago State's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Stetson is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Chicago State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.