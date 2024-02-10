Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 13-10, Stetson 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:45 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Hatters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Knights, taking the game 84-77. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Stetson.

Meanwhile, the Colonels beat the Eagles 90-82 on Wednesday.

The Hatters have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Colonels, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of Stetson and the Colonels were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-1 against the spread).

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a slight 2-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Stetson and Eastern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.