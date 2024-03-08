Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stetson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 48-40 lead against Jacksonville.

If Stetson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-12 in no time. On the other hand, Jacksonville will have to make due with a 16-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Jacksonville 14-15, Stetson 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Stetson took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 83-71. The win was just what Stetson needed coming off of a 78-59 defeat in their prior contest.

Stetson's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Aubin Gateretse, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephan Swenson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 victory over the Colonels. The win made it back-to-back wins for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville can attribute much of their success to Robert McCray V, who scored 24 points along with two steals, and Bryce Workman, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which McCray V has scored at least a third of Jacksonville's points.

The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-12 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their win ended a 11-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-16.

Looking ahead, Stetson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Stetson is playing as the favorites at home, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Stetson beat Jacksonville 86-73 in their previous matchup last Wednesday. Does Stetson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Stetson is a solid 6-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Stetson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.