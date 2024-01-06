Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-6, Stetson 9-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Edmunds Center. The timing is sure in Stetson's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Jacksonville has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

On Thursday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Hatters made off with a 75-74 win over the Ospreys.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Eagles on Thursday and fell 80-70. Jacksonville has struggled against FGCU recently, as their game on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Hatters have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 9-6.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stetson skirted past Jacksonville 70-67 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Stetson repeat their success, or does Jacksonville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.