Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Kennesaw State 15-13, Stetson 17-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the Stetson Hatters are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Edmunds Center. Kennesaw State will be strutting in after a win while the Hatters will be stumbling in from a defeat.

FGCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-67 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Stetson's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 83-75 to the Royals. Stetson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Owls' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-13. As for the Hatters, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kennesaw State strolled past the Hatters when the teams last played back in January by a score of 88-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kennesaw State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.