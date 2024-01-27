Halftime Report

Stetson is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lipscomb 45-27.

Stetson came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-8, Stetson 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Stetson Hatters and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, Stetson's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They escaped with a win against the Governors by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. The win was just what Stetson needed coming off of a 80-56 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 98-72 victory over the Eagles on the road. The oddsmakers were on Lipscomb's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Hatters' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for the Bisons, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson came up short against Lipscomb in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 83-70. Can Stetson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.