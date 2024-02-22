Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Queens 11-17, Stetson 17-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the Queens Royals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Edmunds Center. The timing is sure in Stetson's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Royals have not had much luck on the away from home, with 16 straight road losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Hatters made off with a 61-60 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Royals beat the Dolphins 74-65 on Friday.

The Hatters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Royals, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson strolled past the Royals in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 84-66. Does Stetson have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Royals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Stetson and Queens both have 1 win in their last 2 games.