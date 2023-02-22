Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Stetson

Current Records: Austin Peay 9-20; Stetson 16-11

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Governors and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Edmunds Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Austin Peay proved too difficult a challenge. Austin Peay narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past North Florida 73-71.

Speaking of close games: Stetson sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 88-84 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Saturday.

Austin Peay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Austin Peay's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped the Governors to 9-20 and the Hatters to 16-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.