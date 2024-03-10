The 2024 Atlantic Sun Championship Game has the Austin Peay Governors (19-14) and the Stetson Hatters (21-12) colliding on Sunday afternoon. The Governors head into Sunday's showdown on a four-game winning streak. They beat North Alabama 77-71 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Hatters have won four of their past five matchups. On Mar. 7, Stetson narrowly defeated Jacksonville 88-87.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson spread: Stetson -4.5

Austin Peay vs. Stetson over/under: 144.5 points

Austin Peay vs. Stetson money line: Hatters -198, Governors +164

STET: Stetson is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games at home when playing as the favorite

PEAY: Austin Peay is 8-6 ATS in its last 14 games as a road underdog

Why Austin Peay can cover

Senior guard DeMarcus Sharp is an agile ball handler in the backcourt. Sharp has good court vision to get his teammates open looks and gets downhill consistently. The Missouri native averages 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. On Mar. 5 against North Florida, Sharp stuffed the stat sheet with 35 points, nine boards, and four assists.

Senior guard Dezi Jones provides Austin Peay with another consistent scorer. Jones can score from all three levels and has the instincts to jump into passing lanes. The Missouri native puts up 14.4 points and 1.3 steals per game while knocking down 37% of his 3-point shots. He's scored 23-plus points in two straight games. In Thursday's win over North Alabama, Jones tallied 34 points and three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Stetson can cover

Junior guard Jalen Blackmon has been the Hatters' main contributor on the offensive end throughout the year. Blackmon can get a bucket from every level on the court and has supreme confidence. The Indiana native averages a team-high 20.8 points and makes 38% of his 3-point attempts. On Feb. 28, Blackmon totaled 36 points and three assists.

Senior guard Stephan Swenson generates offense in a variety of different ways. Swenson scans the court with ease as a playmaker and has a knack for creating his own offense. The Belgium native averages 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest. In Thursday's win over Jacksonville, he notched 29 points, four boards, and six assists. See which team to pick here.

